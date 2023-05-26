LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead Friday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire near 73rd and Louisville. While inside the home, firefighters experienced zero visibility due to heavy smoke conditions. The fire then vented through part of the roof while crews were inside responding, according to LFR.

The fire was extinguished shortly after with no injures. However, LFR says multiple animals were killed. The occupants of the house were not home during the fire.

According to eyewitnesses and The National Weather Service, a lightening strike was reported near the area.

The fire remains under investigation.

THREAD At 8:45am, Lubbock Fire Rescue received a 911 call for a possible structure fire at the 7200 block of Louisville. Engine 17 quickly arrived on scene with fire showing from a residential structure. Crews then made entry for primary search and fire attack. pic.twitter.com/SMrzNl1BuY — Lubbock Fire Rescue (@LubbockFire) May 26, 2023

