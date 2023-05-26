Medically Speaking
LFR: Multiple animals killed in South Lubbock house fire

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead...
The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead Friday morning.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that left multiple animals dead Friday morning.

At 8:45 a.m., crews responded to a structure fire near 73rd and Louisville. While inside the home, firefighters experienced zero visibility due to heavy smoke conditions. The fire then vented through part of the roof while crews were inside responding, according to LFR.

The fire was extinguished shortly after with no injures. However, LFR says multiple animals were killed. The occupants of the house were not home during the fire.

According to eyewitnesses and The National Weather Service, a lightening strike was reported near the area.

The fire remains under investigation.

