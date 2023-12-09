U Can Share: Recognizing long-time food bank volunteer Skipper Wood

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Skipper Wood has dedicated his time to the South Plains Food Bank for 13 years.

“This is a basic need,” Wood said. “It’s something I can help with.”

Wood is proud to help provide a basic necessity to those in need.

“I would have stories from these people,” Wood said. “This man comes in and he says, ‘I have four kids, I have just lost my job, and I’ve got nothing.’”

It’s stories like those that led Wood to help anywhere he can at the food bank.

“The singing here, the doing there,” Wood said. “I’ve been a volunteer, a donor I’m also on the board of directors now.”

Wood has even directed traffic for the yearly “U Can Share” campaign for more than a decade now.

He says he’s happy to do what he can because there is no job too small.

“Something as mundane as putting a can in a box to build boxes for the seniors for regular food boxes or whatever,” Wood said. “Just a lot of things that need doing.”

Those things might not get done if it wasn’t for Wood and other volunteers helping the non-profit year-in and year-out.

“We’ve had 45,000 hours last year from people volunteering,” Wood said “We couldn’t do what we do without the volunteers that the food bank has.”

Wood says he hopes community members will continue to donate not just food but their time and compassion, as he will.

“This isn’t hard,” Wood said. “It’s something I can do and as long as the lord has blessed me I will continue to serve as I can.”

