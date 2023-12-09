Healthwise Expo 2024
National
Home Pro
Medically Speaking
Best of the West
Champions in Ag

U Can Share: Recognizing long-time food bank volunteer Skipper Wood

By Joshua Ramirez
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Skipper Wood has dedicated his time to the South Plains Food Bank for 13 years.

“This is a basic need,” Wood said. “It’s something I can help with.”

DONATE: Click here to help support the South Plains Food Bank

Wood is proud to help provide a basic necessity to those in need.

“I would have stories from these people,” Wood said. “This man comes in and he says, ‘I have four kids, I have just lost my job, and I’ve got nothing.’”

It’s stories like those that led Wood to help anywhere he can at the food bank.

“The singing here, the doing there,” Wood said. “I’ve been a volunteer, a donor I’m also on the board of directors now.”

Wood has even directed traffic for the yearly “U Can Share” campaign for more than a decade now.

He says he’s happy to do what he can because there is no job too small.

“Something as mundane as putting a can in a box to build boxes for the seniors for regular food boxes or whatever,” Wood said. “Just a lot of things that need doing.”

Those things might not get done if it wasn’t for Wood and other volunteers helping the non-profit year-in and year-out.

“We’ve had 45,000 hours last year from people volunteering,” Wood said “We couldn’t do what we do without the volunteers that the food bank has.”

Wood says he hopes community members will continue to donate not just food but their time and compassion, as he will.

“This isn’t hard,” Wood said. “It’s something I can do and as long as the lord has blessed me I will continue to serve as I can.”

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Thursday morning.
Motorcyclist dies after crash near 19th and Memphis
One person is seriously injured after an overnight crash in South Lubbock Friday.
24-year-old dies in south Lubbock crash
in connection to the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.
Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old
A pedestrian is seriously injured after a crash in South Lubbock Thursday morning.
Pedestrian hit by two vehicles in Thursday morning crash
James Michael Tapley, 30
Former Lubbock ISD middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

Latest News

U Can Share, 10pm Friday, Dec. 8
Covenant Medical Center
Covenant Medical Center diverting patients during ERCOT transition Saturday
Berniece Moss Victorian Inspired home Christmas Decor (KCBD, Andrew Wood)
A Lubbock woman is inviting the community into her home to see her Christmas decorations
Lubbock woman inviting community into her home to see her Christmas decorations