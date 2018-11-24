Baylor outlasts Tech, 35-24

ARLINGTON, TX (KCBD) - In a battle to get bowl eligible in Arlington, Baylor beat Texas Tech 35-24 ending the Red Raiders season and firmly putting Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job in jeopardy.
McLane Carter got the start and led Texas Tech down the field, throwing a 54 yard touchdown pass to Ja’Deion High to give the Red Raiders a 7-0 lead. Carter Injured his ankle on the play , but received treatment during a 19 play Baylor touchdown drive.
He was able to return to the field to lead the Red Raiders in their second series. In fact, with 10:36 left in the second quarter, the Red Raiders had 186 yards of total offense after only mustering 181 in the entire game in last week’s loss to Kansas State.
Texas Tech led 17-14 at the half, but Baylor scored two touchdowns in the third to take the lead. Carter finished 21 for 37 for 246 yards with two touchdown passes and two interception.
The Red Raiders finish the season with five straight losses to end up 5-7.Baylor moves to 6-6 and becomes bowl eligible.Now the focus will be on Kliff Kingsbury, who’s 35-40 as the Red Raiders Coach. He’s also 19-35 in the Big 12.
