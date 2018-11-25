TTU Athletic Director to speak about future of Red Raider football

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will address the media regarding the future of the Red Raider football program at 2 p.m. CT this afternoon inside the north end zone club area of Jones AT&T Stadium.
Despite some of the rumors circulating throughout social media, no officials with Texas Tech have confirmed Kliff Kingsbury, Tech’s football coach, is out of a job.
Talks of his firing have been circulating throughout the week, leading up to the game against Baylor earlier on Saturday. After the loss some media entities cited unnamed sources and reported Kingsbury had been fired.
However, officials with Texas Tech Athletics have not confirmed or commented on his status as the team’s coach. Officials have said reports are premature and there is nothing to confirm at this point in time.
