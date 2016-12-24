Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run Friday night

Raul Tress Garibay III is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid (Source: Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)

The Lubbock Police Department says that it has arrested the suspect from Friday night's fatal hit and run incident.

According to LPD, Raul Tress Garibay III has been charged with failure to stop and render aid causing death, which is a second-degree felony.

Police say Garibay turned himself in this morning.

Here are the details on the fatal hit and run from Friday.

Copyright 2016 KCBD. All rights reserved.