Suspect arrested after fatal hit and run Friday night

House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes' spokesman says the congressman met on the White House grounds with the source of the claim that communications involving President Donald Trump's associates were caught up...
The Dakota Access pipeline developer says it has oil placed in the pipeline under a Missouri River reservoir and that the full pipeline will be in service soon.
A strong low pressure system will approach West Texas Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. This storm system will move very slowly.
According to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office, a woman said two men claiming to be utility workers came into her home and sexually assaulted her.
Michigan and Flint have agreed to replace thousands of home water lines under a sweeping deal to settle a lawsuit over lead-contaminated water in the city.
