Police, parents release photo taken by teen before she was electrocuted in bathtub

Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath. It is believed she took the photo, sent it with a text to a friend, just before she died.

Madison Coe, 14, was at her father's house in Lovington, NM on July 9th when she plugged her cell phone into an extension cord while taking a bath. The report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Lovington Police Department says she plugged her cell phone into an extension cord, which was plugged into a non-GFCI, non-grounded bathroom wall outlet.

The report goes on to say the phone was never immersed in water.

Officials say Coe took precautions to keep the connection of the cords dry, it is believed she was not aware of a significant area of fraying to the extension cord. Evidence shows she touched the frayed extension cord while she was in the bathtub, which had water in it.

Coe's parents have agreed to release the photo she took just before she died, to raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose to people, especially teens who are the heaviest users of these devices.

There will be a memorial service for Madison Coe on Saturday, July 15, at 2 p.m. at Kings Ridge Church of Christ in Lubbock. The address is 4201 98th Street. There will be a balloon/candlelight memorial following the memorial service, 6:30 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School for all who would like to attend. The family says they will release balloons and share memories. The balloons will be orange, Madison's favorite color.

