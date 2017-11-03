LSO arrests Mexican Mafia member

48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., a member of the Mexican Mafia who failed to register as a sex offender, has been arrested without incident.

In addition to the arrest warrant for Ortiz's arrest he is also wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault case, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office news release. Ortiz was previously convicted of indecency with a child.

Initially when LSO was searching for Ortiz he was considered armed and dangerous and people were asked to not approach him.

