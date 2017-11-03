LSO arrests Mexican Mafia member - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LSO arrests Mexican Mafia member

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

48-year-old Ruben Ortiz Jr., a member of the Mexican Mafia who failed to register as a sex offender, has been arrested without incident.

In addition to the arrest warrant for Ortiz's arrest he is also wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault case, according to a Lubbock County Sheriff's Office news release. Ortiz was previously convicted of indecency with a child.

Initially when LSO was searching for Ortiz he was considered armed and dangerous and people were asked to not approach him. 

RELATED STORY: Mexican Mafia member wanted for failure to register as a sex offender

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House

    Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House

    Friday, November 3 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-11-03 07:30:40 GMT
    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:33 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:33:30 GMT

    One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.

    One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.

  • Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails

    Inside story: How Russians hacked the Democrats' emails

    Friday, November 3 2017 12:51 PM EDT2017-11-03 16:51:39 GMT
    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:32:58 GMT
    Nineteen thousand lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails shows how the hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off.
    Nineteen thousand lines of raw data associated with the theft of Hillary Clinton campaign emails shows how the hackers dodged strict security measures to pull it off.

  • Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

    Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

    Friday, November 3 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-11-03 18:20:51 GMT
    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:32:00 GMT

    The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the shooting. 

    The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a "determining factor" in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    •   
Powered by Frankly