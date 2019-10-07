Lubbock County Commissioners to consider new acting medical examiner on Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County may have a new medical examiner Monday, following the resignation of Dr. Sam Andrews.
County Commissioners will formally accept that resignation in a special meeting on Monday morning, and decide if they'll appoint an acting medical examiner in his place.
A contract with NAAG, the company contracted by the county to run the ME's office, expired last week, prompting Andrews' resignation.
He and NAAG had already announced their intentions to not renew a contract with the county back in May, amid lawsuits and investigation by the Texas Rangers.
Then last month, commissioners considered whether to enter into a contract with Andrews to complete more than 100 open death cases.
On that same day, investigators raided the ME’s office, for reasons not shared by those investigators.
A week later, the commissioners ultimately decided not to extend any contract.
The county says it will use the ME services of Tarrant County in the meantime.
Dr. John Lang has been named as the candidate for acting cheif medical examiner.
Commissioners will make that final decision on Monday. That meeting begins at 11:30 a.m.
