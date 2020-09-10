KCBD Investigation prompts Lubbock Mayor’s apology following failure to disclose

Mayor Pope: “I hadn’t thought about it as a hiccup. But, yeah. It’s a...I take it seriously. I don’t want to be dismissive. I think people trusting me is very important, so, in that regard, it’s not something that’s a, it’s not something I think that’s a mortal blow, but it’s something I take seriously... I think it is something we can get past and I think the first part of that is making sure you’re quick to say you made a mistake...and, so, that’s what I’m doing.”