Popular Lubbock restaurant Thai Pepper reopening Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thai Pepper in Lubbock is expected to reopen Monday, May 10, after it closed following the death of owner Trakool ‘Kool’ Srivarodom.
Srivarodom passed away after battling COVID-19 in January. In a post on Facebook, management announced the decision to reopen Friday, but with some changes.
The restaurant will offer dine-in, but will only operate at 50 to 60% capacity. Eight to nine tables will be available for open seating. However, dine-in customers must pay and order before being seated, with servers delivering food and drinks once its ready.
Management also said there will be signs designating where to order and where to pick up. It will operate as first come, first serve. Thai Pepper will also be accepting call in orders.
“It will be difficult for our Thai Pepper family as we continue to work where Mr. Kool always was, but we’re ready to serve all of you in his memory,” management said in the post.
Three weeks after the Srivarodom’s death, Thai Pepper reopened for one day on January 28 and offered free food to the community in honor of his 70th birthday.
Read the full Facebook post below:
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.