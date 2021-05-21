Local Listings
CBD shop owners say proposed delta-8 ban could put them out of business

By Camelia Juarez
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - CBD business owners are worried that a proposed ban on delta-8 would not only shutter their businesses, but also hurt customers who depend on it.

The ingredient has a stronger kick than most CBD products, but business owners say it’s treating insomnia, PTSD and helping people reduce the number of painkillers they consume.

The owner of Your CBD said 40% of their revenue comes from delta 8 products.

“Some of these people that solely rely on delta-8 for them to operate, you’re talking small business owners, their families, their customers - their employees, everybody that relies on that product to make a living, is now just going to vanish,” Lobaugh said.

Your CBD owner Jon Lobaugh says delta-8 is a legal ingredient that alters a user’s state of mind.

Delta-8 is a form of THC that is derived from hemp, not derived from marijuana, making it legal to sell.

In large doses, it can impair a person for several hours, but Lobaugh says most of their customers are looking for medical relief, instead of recreational abuse.

“Some of these people will come in and show us the cocktail of pills that they have to take every day, and they do not like the way that they’re feeling. When they come in, and they try something natural and organic, that’s going to give them relief that they need, how do you put a price on that?” Lobaugh said.

If this amendment remains, it would make it a felony to possess these products, although they contain no marijuana.

“We have customers, many, many, many customers over the age of 60, that are like, Wow, this is great. This is benefiting my life. And now, you got to think about them being if I, I could get my house raided for a pack of gummies in Lubbock, Texas, face jail time, just because I’m trying to be healthy,” Lobaugh said.

Here is a link to the petition.

