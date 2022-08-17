City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters in November.

The $200 million would address various streets across the city. The plan is expected to cost the average home owner an extra $12 to $15 a year.

Council members held a first reading to call for the election Tuesday night during a special meeting. The bond would be used to get roads paved and expand lanes, including those in school districts for safety. It would be the first street bond passed in the city of Lubbock since 2009.

Improvements to Broadway will not be included in the proposal. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.