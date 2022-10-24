Early voting begins for November midterm elections

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting begins today for the November general and special elections.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Nov. 4.

In Lubbock County, polling places include the elections office on Crickets Ave. downtown, several United, Amigos and Market Street locations, as well as the Texas Tech Rec Center and Citizens Tower.

This year the voting machines have changed to include a paper receipt of your ballot. This will allow for an audit to be done if election results are disputed.

In August, the Lubbock City Council approved to put a $200 million road improvement bond proposal to Lubbock voters.

READ MORE HERE: City council approves $200M street bond for Lubbock residents

In the state election, Texas Governor Greg Abbott is running against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Find polling locations and sample ballots here.

