Travel issues delay teams participating in Caprock Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Due to the abnormally high number of flight delays and cancellations, high school basketball teams are being held up on their way in for the Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament.

KCBD spoke to coach David Quinn who leads the Diamond Valley Eagles out of Melbourne, Australia. His team spent 15 hours flying from Australia to Los Angeles only to find out their flight to Dallas and Lubbock was canceled when they arrived.

After six hours at LAX, they managed to charter a bus to bring them from the west coast all the way to Lubbock.

We spoke to them when they were near Tucson and Coach Quinn told us his team was in high spirits and, “very much looking forward to stretching their legs and playing some basketball.”

The Caprock Classic Basketball Tournament is the largest in the nation, featuring 116 high school teams from around the world.

They will play in gyms across Lubbock County tomorrow through Saturday.

It’s a benefit fundraiser for the Lubbock Ambucs which provides the “Am-Trykes” and scholarships we featured in a story last week.

KCBD will provide extensive coverage on the tournament, its travel days, and the Diamond Valley Eagles’ odyssey to Lubbock

