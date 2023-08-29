Community Coverage Tour
Woman connected to Lakaria Moore murder investigation indicted

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a woman accused of helping murder suspect Christopher Carter.

Tahdeejah Washington-Harris, 29, was arrested earlier this month; she was charged with hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Police stated she was helping 40-year-old Christopher Carter avoid arrest before he shot and killed himself in a Lubbock motel room. Carter was the main suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Lakaria Moore, who was found dead in the trunk of his car in May.

Police were keeping watch at the Stadium Motel after receiving a tip Carter was located in one of the rooms. Washington-Harris was seen leaving the motel room. Once she had driven away, police pulled her over.

Washington-Harris confirmed Carter was in the motel room. Carter reportedly called Washington-Harris’ cell phone while she was with police and authorities had a brief conversation with him.

Investigators announced themselves outside of the room at the motel, ordering Carter to leave the room. However, another man exited and told officers Carter had shot himself. Officials confirmed the person inside was Carter; he appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Washington-Harris was taken into custody. She told police she helped him with hotel rooms and had given him money to hide him from law enforcement. She stated she had been helping Carter for about two weeks prior to his death.

She was indicted in Tuesday and is being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

