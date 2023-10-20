Frenship ISD planning for growth, requesting feedback on high school attendance boundaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD is expanding to serve more students, as one of the fastest-growing districts in the state. The district is hosting attendance boundary town halls to help determine which students will attend its new schools.

Frenship’s growth recently led to the construction of its second high school in West Lubbock.

The entire district serves more than 11,500 students. Superintendent Michelle McCord says forecasters believe that will be closer to 40,000 students in 30 to 40 years.

“We know we’re going to have to have a second high school and not only a second high school, but in someday out in the future, far past my time here in Frenship, we’re going to need a third high school,” McCord said.

That’s why McCord says the district is taking action now. While change can be scary, she’s excited for double the opportunities.

“You’ll have two valedictorians, two salutatorians, two starting quarterbacks, double the drum majors, that sort of thing. So, it’s exciting,” she said.

Students are expected to walk the halls in the second high school in Fall 2025. So now, the district is making decisions about the school’s name, mascot and colors. McCord says those will come from input from community members, current and future students.

“I think it’s really important for, we want students to have an elevated voice in setting the direction. We’re going to continue traditions, but we’re going to make new ones and we welcome that,” she said.

The district has to first decide which students will go to the second high school. It’s been working on attendance boundaries for a year now, and is taking preliminary options to families in the district.

“We really do want feedback because even though we have studied and we have drawn lines and we have done all kinds of things, people who drive those neighborhoods all the time may discover something that we hadn’t thought about,” McCord said.

High School Attendance Boundary Town Hall Meetings:

*All four meetings are open to the public and will be the same presentation discussing the high school attendance boundaries.

• October 23, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Heritage Middle School, 6110 73rd Street, Lubbock, TX

• October 24, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Terra Vista Middle School, 1111 Upland Avenue, Lubbock, TX

• October 25, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Frenship Middle School, 500 Main Street, Wolfforth, TX

• October 26, 2023 – 6 p.m. at Alcove Trails Middle School, 7510 63rd Street, Lubbock, TX

If families can’t attend a meeting, McCord says they will be recorded and placed on the district’s website. She says people can watch those and email frenshipboundaries@frenship.net, or call the district with questions or comments.

The district will continue to make adjustments until a final proposal is brought to the board for a vote in January.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.