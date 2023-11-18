KCBD following TTU Goin’ Band to NYC for Macy’s parade, Today Show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech’s Goin’ Band” from Raiderland is headed to New York to perform in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the only Texas band selected for the honor, and KCBD will be there to take you along for the ride.

We will have a crew in New York for the performance, and you can follow all of our KCBD social media pages for updates throughout the week.

This is just another historic moment for the Goin’ Band. All of us here at KCBD can’t wait to see and document their holiday performance. Make sure you tune in for all the excitement!

Our coverage starts on Tuesday.

Then stay with us to watch the TTU Goin’ Band live on the Today Show Wednesday morning. KCBD will be in New York with the Goin’ Band, so be sure to follow us on air and online. Our coverage begins Tuesday from the big apple!

7:50 a.m. Studio 1A Takeover

8:30 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show Plaza

9 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show Plaza

10 a.m. LIVE from the TODAY Show ft. Hoda Kotb & Jenna Bush Hager

Be sure to watch KCBD NewsChannel 11 to see the TTU Goin' Band live on the Today Show Wednesday morning. KCBD will be in... Posted by KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.