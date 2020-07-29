Pay It Forward: Young man selflessly helps Lubbock family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprises one young man selflessly helping a Lubbock family. Erma Jasper sent in a nomination form, wishing to pay it forward to a young man they say has helped them out, so much, during the pandemic.
“My husband, he’s had heart surgery, and he’s just not able we don’t he doesn’t need to be out in this,” said Jasper.
She nominated Kevin Rapp, saying Rapp has done everything from yard work to installing a doorbell and building a deck and more, for her and her husband.
Erma said, “He goes, ‘No questions ask, What do you need?’ I’ll do this. And I mean, he is such a blessing.”
Jasper said Rapp will not accept payment from them—and helps them out of the kindness of his heart.
“I have a full-time day job. I make enough money,” said Rapp, “I just hope that there’d be some somebody out there someday that, you know, be willing to do the same for my parents one day or do the same for me when I’d be ready to do it.”
WesTex’s President and CEO, Vicki Love, surprised Rapp as he worked on Jasper’s backyard.
“She told us many wonderful things about how you help. And then whenever they can pay, you even refuse to be paid for that,” said Love, “and you’re all the time doing such wonderful acts of kindness for them, and helping them out and you’re just the epitome of what it means people helping other people. And so we want to honor you today.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
