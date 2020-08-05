Pay It Forward: Wolfforth woman spreads cheer, joy during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westex Federal Credit Union surprised a Wolfforth woman who was nominated because of her kindness. Jenny McDaniel nominated her friend, Lisa burrow, for this week’s Pay It Forward nomination.
The two have been friends for about 25 years. Lisa says she is unable to leave her home due to COVID-19.
“My disease, it’s a real rare autoimmune disease. It’s called brochettes,” Burrows said.
Being homebound is not stopping her at all.
“And yes, I have, I have a lot of challenges,” Burrows said. “But I get up every morning and I say, ‘okay, God, what are we can do today?’”
Burrows is spreading love and joy to others, one greeting card at a time.
“This is my box of cards. And the lot and I love to send them out,” Burrows said.
Sending encouragement and prayer in each card.
“My advice to anybody is if you know somebody and they’ve been home and they’re not able to see people or talk to people, reach out to them. It doesn’t have to be through a card, you can send them an email or call them and you’ll brighten their day.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
