Pay It Forward: Woman nominates ‘angels’ who rescued her in front of Lubbock-Cooper School

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stops by Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s Administration Office to surprise two employees after a Lubbock woman says the pair rescued her.
In March, 71-year-old Betty Lewis had hip surgery. In May was out walking her dog in front of North Cooper Elementary School.
“I sneezed and when I did something in my ribs tore,” Lewis said. “I was in in in excruciating pain. I had my cane and so I was leaning over my cane because I couldn’t stand up and I could not breathe.”
On the ground in pain, Lewis said two guardian angels stopped to help her.
“All of a sudden I saw this red pickup pull up and Justin comes out, and he’s asked if he can help,” Lewis,said. “He talks to me and kind of calms me down a little bit and everything and then gets me where I can sit on the curb. About that time, then Meg comes around the corner. She’s checking my pulse, you know, making sure everything is okay.”
Betty refused EMS care and Justin Guerrant, assistant principal at North Elementary and Meg Kattwinkel, director of Social Studies and Professional Learning for Lubbock-Cooper ISD, were able to get a hold of betty’s daughter to come and take her to a clinic.
“I immediately thought, well, she might need some help,” Guerrant said, when he noticed Lewis on the ground, “I thought of my mother. kind of the same age. and just want to make sure. Meg saw me out there and she stopped and came by and want to see if we needed any help.”
Lewis nominated Guerrant and Kattwinkel calling them “angels” for their kindness and willingness to stop and help her in her time of need. Both recipients humble as WesTex surprised them.
“You do it, because that’s what people do, especially in Lubbock,” Kattwinkel said. “This time, man, we need more of this and he and I just stopped because we just stopped that I hadn’t thought a whole lot about it.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
