Pay it Forward: Surprising Lubbock mother caring for children with medical conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised one Lubbock mom. Laronda Nathan nominated her daughter, Briana Benson.
Two of Briana’s children have heart conditions.
“He had got a virus which affected his heart muscle and he had a heart attack,” Benson said of her 2-year-old son, Deborian. “We were care lifted to Dallas children’s hospital from the emergency room.”
Benson said Deborian spent seven days on life support and 4 – 5 months in the hospital, Benson having to travel down during those months to be with him.
Benson’s one-month-old daughter, Kash’mrr was also was born with heart problems. She said her daughter’s condition is currently non-life-threatening, but doctors are keeping a close eye on the newborn.
Benson said her family and her faith helped her get through the hard times.
“But, you know, God helped us succeed and get through. my faith was strong,” Benson said. “I had a lot of support. I have a lot of prayer warriors, my mom, my sister, my kids, and their dad. That’s basically what helped us pull through it.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
