Pay It Forward: Giving back to Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary’s lead custodian

“Anita is really like our biggest cheerleader here at East,” said Cross. “She greets everyone in the morning. she always comes swooping in, kind of, at your worst moment- I spilled a drink, or we’ve had an accident in my classroom, and she always comes in and just brings that sunshine. She knows our students by name. She’s always laughing and encouraging them in the hallways. And so it’s wonderful to be able to recognize her and give a little bit of that joy back.”