Pay It Forward: Giving back to Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary’s lead custodian

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Lubbock-Cooper East Elementary to give back to the lead custodian, Anita Lopez.
“She is such a hard worker just day in day out. She does anything that we need here at East Elementary, and especially in the COVID-19 season, we know that her work is just upmost importance. She’s keeping our students safe. She’s keeping our teacher safe, and she just works tirelessly to make sure not only is our building beautiful, but it’s healthy. And if our kids aren’t healthy, they’re not learning and growing,” said Candace Cross, who nominated Lopez.
Lopez is described as a “ray of sunshine” at the school.
“Anita is really like our biggest cheerleader here at East,” said Cross. “She greets everyone in the morning. she always comes swooping in, kind of, at your worst moment- I spilled a drink, or we’ve had an accident in my classroom, and she always comes in and just brings that sunshine. She knows our students by name. She’s always laughing and encouraging them in the hallways. And so it’s wonderful to be able to recognize her and give a little bit of that joy back.”
Over the summer, Lopez had surgery and was unable to work. Her coworkers decided to pitch in and bless Lopez with a ‘love offering’ collecting funds to give to Lopez along with the donation from WesTex Federal Credit Union.
When asked how she felt, Lopez said, “Just, overwhelmed. I just thank God because it has been a blessing to be working here with them and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. And so I give God all the glory to have these special people in my life.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
