Pay It Forward: WesTex gives back to Lubbock charity helping senior citizens, elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union decided to Pay It Forward to a local charity helping care for senior citizens and the elderly. Vicki Love, President & CEO For WesTex, decided to pay it forward to a charity in Lubbock who has been helping our elderly and senior citizens in the hub city for the last 20 years. During the month of September, the group is holding its 10th food drive, called ‘Comfort Keeper’ 2020 Feed Seniors Now' campaign.
“We collect nonperishable food items for Lubbock Meals on Wheels for their weekend meal back program,” said Lisa Carson, Owner& Administrator for Comfort Keepers.
Carson said there are currently 325 individuals in that program.
“They get a frozen meal and five to eight of the items that we gather up, such as individual,” Carson, “such as individual macaroni and cheese, soups, jello, ensure and boost, are needed as well and we gather those items for the year for that program.”
“That’s a beautiful program. I’m assuming that a lot of the recipients are all meals on wheels that are getting a daily food supply,” said Love, “they need stuff that’ll get them through the rest of the day and through the weekend.”
“That is correct,” said Carson, “all of them are meals on wheels recipients and they have no one to provide food for them or to cook for them and I cannot go, they’re homebound.”
“Anytime that we see a program that benefits our senior citizens, and they just need that little bit of extra help,” said Carson, “I think we’ve just feel so great about honoring your program this week on pay it forward and so we have a very nice monetary gift for you.”
