Pay It Forward: WesTex gives back to Lubbock charity helping senior citizens, elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union decided to Pay It Forward to a local charity helping care for senior citizens and the elderly. Vicki Love, President & CEO For WesTex, decided to pay it forward to a charity in Lubbock who has been helping our elderly and senior citizens in the hub city for the last 20 years. During the month of September, the group is holding its 10th food drive, called ‘Comfort Keeper’ 2020 Feed Seniors Now' campaign.