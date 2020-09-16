Pay it Forward: Helping Lubbock’s adult protective services’ silver star room

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week WesTex federal credit union stops by another Lubbock organization that is helping the elderly and disabled in the community. Vicki Love, President & CEO For WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Lubbock’s Adult Protective Services' Silver Star Room after hearing they needed supplies.
“The Silver Star Room is a room full of necessary items that caseworkers can access immediately to relieve physical neglect, or even sometimes medical neglect,” said Stephanie Bolton, an APS specialist.
“We have different items like sometimes wheelchairs, walkers, and canes incontinent supplies, different things like that, that we can grab as caseworkers and go out into the community," said Bolton, "we have lots of food.”
Caseworkers can access the room at any time. Items in the room vary from non-perishable foods to frozen meals to household items like small kitchen appliances to laundry detergent and more. These items are supplied by the APS Silver Star Board and through donations from the community.
“We are so pleased to select you as our pay it for a recipient,” said Love, “we have a nice monetary donation to help out with those items. And hopefully will bring additional community awareness to your organization.”
