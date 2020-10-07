Pay it Forward: home health nurse called ‘lifeline’ to loved one during pandemic

“We nominated you for Pay It Forward because we were so thankful for all that you have done to take care of our mom. You took care of my dad. You’re like part of the family,” said Troutman to Lucero. “You’re like that Lifeline between us and her in assisted living. She’s taken very good care of her assisted living facility. But when you go in, you’re focused on just her. And you’ve been able to make recommendations to us, way beyond her medical care. You care about her emotionally, you sense when she’s having a good day or a bad day. You know if she needs to FaceTime us that day and if that will turn her day around and we just appreciate all that you have done for her.”