Pay it Forward: home health nurse called ‘lifeline’ to loved one during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a Lubbock home health nurse for her kindness.
With the coronavirus pandemic still impacting the way we communicate with loved ones in nursing and rehab facilities, Shay Troutman says she nominated Sharah Lucero for being her family’s lifeline to her mother.
“We nominated you for Pay It Forward because we were so thankful for all that you have done to take care of our mom. You took care of my dad. You’re like part of the family,” said Troutman to Lucero. “You’re like that Lifeline between us and her in assisted living. She’s taken very good care of her assisted living facility. But when you go in, you’re focused on just her. And you’ve been able to make recommendations to us, way beyond her medical care. You care about her emotionally, you sense when she’s having a good day or a bad day. You know if she needs to FaceTime us that day and if that will turn her day around and we just appreciate all that you have done for her.”
Lucero explains why she went into nursing.
“Well, home health is so much more than just going in and taking care of disease processes and wound care. It is really mind, body, and spirit,” said Lucero, “I feel like God put this calling on me to be a nurse. I love my patients. I love their families and just to build those relationships.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
