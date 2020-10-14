Pay It Forward: Helping Idalou’s youth flag football league

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s pay it forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union visited Idalou to pay it forward to a program helping grade-school students in Idalou and students in surrounding schools.
“I nominated Idalou Youth NFL Play 60 Flag Football League,” Karen Carroll, a PIF nominator, said. "We have that here in Idalou, and I nominate them because of what they provide to our community in our youth here in Idalou.”
Nick Martin and Matt Pierce are board members for Idalou Youth NFL Play 60 Flag Football League.
“It’s for building character with the kids, kind of like we do, why we do any youth sport. It’s just a great way for the community to get together and let these kids compete and just really enjoy each other’s time together,” Martin said.
Organizers of the league wanted to keep it affordable for families and even provide scholarships for some students, which range in age from pre-k to sixth grade.
“We’ve got some donations and people that will be willing to step up,” Pierce said. "We don’t ever want a kid to be left out. And so we’ve got plenty of businesses and donations that have been generous enough to give some extra money in case we need it.
The organization has grown, even getting other area communities involved.
“We started with just two towns, I believe us in sundown the first year with just about 100 kids and we’ve grown to 240 kids and they include Abernathy, New Deal, Sundown, and Idalou,” Martin said.
Vicki Love with WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by to give back to the organization.
“I was also reading that the equipment that you guys pulled together and the jerseys and everything. It is really equipment that the kids are really proud to wear, that you just kind of go first class, and it’s a real deal, so to speak," Love said. "And so we have a nice monetary gift for your league,” said Love.
