Pay it Forward: Helping a Lubbock man diagnosed with stage IV cancer in several areas of body

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by one Lubbock couple’s home to pay it forward. Andy and Crystal Hunt were nominated for this week’s pay it forward by their friend, Betty Tracy. Tracy said Andy was recently diagnosed with stage IV cancer in several areas of his body at just 31 years old.
"He and his young wife, she’s had health issues as well over the years. And they just need a blessing. They need to pick me up and to be reminded that they’re loved. "
“Betty nominated you and your wife today,” explained Vicki Love, President & CEO for WesTex Federal Credit Union. “We understand you’re facing some health challenges. And so we’re here to give you a nice monetary gift to help defray some of those everyday expenses.”
“Crystal and Andy, you know, how much we’ve been praying for you, your sunset family loves you so much,” said Tracy. “We know y’all are just having a really rough time right now. But we just wanted to remind you, you’re not forgotten, and how loved you are. And that God is a big God. And we know that he’s smiling down on you. And we’re praying for a full recovery and just wanted to help lift your spirits and remind you that you’re very, very cared about. We love you all.”
“Thank you so much. We’ve definitely feel the love from everybody during this time,” said Crystal Hunt, “so we really appreciate is very sweet of you nominating us.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
