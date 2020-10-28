Pay It Forward: Lubbock’s Little Blue Trailer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union stops by the ‘Little Blue Trailer’ food truck to Pay It Forward to the man who is continuing to help others during the pandemic.
For almost eight months, The Little Blue Trailer has been helping others, by offering ‘pay what you can.’
“When we first started, we were just gonna do it for a couple of days,” said Jim, the owner of The Little Blue Trailer.
Jim said he couldn’t help others, without the help from the community.
“Since March, I’ve tried to be out here much more because there’s so many in need,” said Jim. “We don’t do this alone, by any means. we have so much help the community is helped and donated and we just kept it going.”
Jim said he’s been serving up his brisket and funnel cakes in his blue trailer for about three years now and he’ll continue to be there for the community.
