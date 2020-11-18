Pay It Forward: Helping a Lubbock baker after Pandemic impacts business

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprises a Lubbock baker, and small business owner, who was nominated after falling on hard times due to the pandemic.
Melissa Clark is the owner of ‘Plain Jane’s’, formally known as 'Nana’s Kitchen. Clark used to have a storefront in Lubbock where she would sell her baked goods.
“It was and we had a little store on 50th and we closed it because of COVID stuff, so I ended up buying a food trailer,” said Clark, “Then Bob got a little sick with heart failure.”
Clark said her husband is doing better and is back at work. He also helps her with their food trailer.
“He will probably be having surgery in the new year. They’re going to put a stent in his heart,” said Clark.
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised Clark with a donation to help her business.
“We just love to help make small business success. And so we just knew it was a perfect fit when your friend Barbara nominated you,” said Love. “We wish you much success.”
You can find more info on plains janes by following them on social media, click here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.