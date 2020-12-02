Pay it Forward: Helping a Lubbock Veteran’s widow with home repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprises a Lubbock Veterans widow. Josefina Nash was nominated for this week’s Pay It Forward by her friend, Linda.
“I nominated her because she’s a very hard worker,” said Linda, “she does really good as far as helping others as well. I wanted to try to help someone that was in need. It’s just a blessing.”
Josefina’s husband, Bennie Nash, was a navy veteran and recently died. After his death, Linda said in her nomination that Josefina needed help getting some repairs done to her home.
“She (Linda) also told us that you’ve had some difficulty with your plumbing and some other household issues,” said Vicki Love, President and CEO for WesTex, “so we would love to pay it forward to you this week with a monetary gift to help defray some of the cost of the repairs you need on your home.”
“It’s amazing how even if we’re going through our own life challenges, that helping someone else lifts u up and gives us all hope,” said Love.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
