Pay it Forward: Morris Safe house in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by the Morris Safe House in Lubbock to pay it forward to the nonprofit that has helped tens of thousands of our four-legged dog friends find their fur-ever home.
Sallie Morris has been running the Morris Safe House for 13 years. It’s a nonprofit, no-kill rescue facility for dogs across the South Plains. She says in the 13 years, she’s adopted out, “over 10,000” dogs.
All of the dogs are fully vetted before they ever leave Morris Safe House. Morris was nominated twice for Pay It Forward. Kayci Smith explains why she recently nominated the nonprofit.
“I know that during this time her volunteer hours have kind of hurt her a little bit. But just COVID in general. It’s been hard on every business; I can’t imagine what it’s like on all non-profits when everything comes from donations and people get out there and sometimes it’s just hard right now,” said Smith. “So, just kind of hoping that this might help them during the holiday season and get back up to where they need to be.”
Morris knows every single dog’s name in her building and cares for the animals each day. She posts the “Morris Mutt” of the day on its Facebook page, hoping to help find these pets their ‘fur’-ever home. Morris said she has a little more than 20 dogs in her care right now.
With every adoption, Morris said, each dog has, “all of their shots. They have a lifetime fee paid ID chip. And they have been spayed, neutered. And they’re on monthly preventatives against heartworms and fleas and ticks every day since the second day that they’re here. We take good care of these babies. We love them.”
You can find more information on The Morris Safe House on its Facebook page, click here.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
