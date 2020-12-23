Pay it Forward: Helping one Lubbock family before Christmas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised one Lubbock family right before Christmas.
Lorrie Smith was nominated for this week’s pay it forward by her friend Denise Guillory.
“I’ve watched her over the years struggling in life and still get up,” said Guillory. “She’s had such a difficult time losing a son. has another daughter now with leukemia. has so much going on. Yet she still gets up, keeps moving forward. She was working two jobs when COVID hit, she lost one of those. She’s still moving forward.”
Guillory said Smith is supporting her whole family on one income and was worried about this year’s Christmas.
Vicki Love, President &CEO of WesTex stopped by to surprise Smith.
“Denise has nominated you for this week’s pay it forward,” said Love as Smith gets emotional.
“She just thinks the world of you. And we’re so happy that she shared your story. And she told us about some of the trials and tribulations that you’ve been through and trying to adjust through those. And so she just thinks you’re a wonderful example of what it means to persevere and to dig in and continue on. And so our credit union is so happy to pay it forward to you,” said Love.
Love: “So what does this mean to you? Do you think this will kind of help lift your spirits a little bit?”
Lorrie: “Yes. It’ll help me with Christmas. It’s been bad this year.”
Love: “Yeah. It’s right around the corner, isn’t it? Well, we hope it’s been a blessing to you and we wish you a Merry Christmas.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.