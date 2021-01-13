Pay it Forward: Lubbock woman nominates her father-in-law

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union selected one family in Lubbock after reading the Pay It Forward Nomination. Abby Russell nominated her father in law, Jaime for this week’s Pay It Forward.
“He has always taken care of me and made sure that I’m taken care of financially,” said Russell. “He’s been like a dad to me for like years. And when he got really sick, i just wanted to show him that everything he’s done for me is thought of.”
Russell said Jaime had a massive heart attack in 2015 and has been unable to work since then.
Beatrice, Jaime’s wife met with Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex, on behalf of her husband, who was not able to visit due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
“He used to own his own business and then he ended up having a massive heart attack ended up having a quadruple bypass. Ended up with breathing issues of his lungs,” said Beatrice. “Now he has a defibrillator and from going to be in our only provider, went to not being able to work at all.”
“We’re so honored to select your family as this week’s payment forward recipient,” said Love. “We appreciate Abby nominating y’all. And so we have a very nice monetary gift that we hope it’ll help during these difficult times.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
