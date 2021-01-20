Pay It Forward: Lubbock family nominates man who helped them during holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a Lubbock veteran who helps others daily and was nominated for his kindness to a Lubbock family during the holidays.
Steve Martinez is a Veteran who helps others through his job.
“He has such a giving heart,” said Dinah Castro who nominated Martinez. “He works for CPS.”
The Castro family nominated Steve for this week’s Pay It Forward.
“He does a lot for the community. He does a lot for me, I recently got laid off. Christmas is kind of tight. He came through and brought of our girls Christmas gifts and all that stuff. And that was so meaningful,” said Gilbert Castro who also nominated Martinez.
“I got to know Mr. Gilbert here, probably a couple of years ago, met him at the gym, and we just kind of just hung out after that, and just kind of kept real close,” said Martinez. “We’re there for each other when we need to, and I’m there for them when they need something as well.”
“Thank you for everything--I didn’t think I would get emotional. Thank you for everything that you’ve done, for our family, for our community, and for your service. And we appreciate your friendship,” Dinah told Martinez.
Gilbert also thanked Martinez, “Thank you. I don’t have a lot of friends like that. And he’s not a friend., he’s a brother. He’s a brother to me. And he’s always there for me. I want to thank you so much from the bottom of my heart.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
