Pay It Forward: Lubbock ISD’s Harwell program supplies students with winter gear

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex federal credit union stopped by Lubbock ISD’s Harwell Elementary to Pay It Forward to a program helping its students.
The nomination said the PTA had started a drive to collect winter items for students.
“That’s actually been going on right before the Thanksgiving break,” said Principal of Harwell, Reyna Torres, “we’re just trying to get what they need for the winter.”
These donations have helped many students.
“We’ve helped about 150 students with jackets,” said Torres. “All the kids right before we left for Christmas break- every student in Harwell which is about 430 kids- got a pair of gloves.”
Torres said the donation from WesTex will be put to good use, “especially for the students. We want them to have what they need to be able to come to school and be educated. We appreciate it. Thank you.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
