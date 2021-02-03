Pay it Forward: Surprising teacher at Lubbock ISD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union visits Dunbar College Preparatory Academy to pay it forward to a teacher helping students prepare for college.
Jaime Robinson nominated her coworker, Vanessa Silvas, for this Week’s Pay It Forward.
“She is our avid coordinator and teacher here at Dunbar. She is passionate about her job and her kids. And she teaches them how to be college and career ready. So that is the skill set that she teaches them. she pours her heart and soul into this.”
Robinson says Silvas puts a lot of time, effort, and money into helping her students succeed.
“she conducted an early college signing day for all of our kids that got accepted into Estacado early college high school and most of those funds came out of her own pocket. So I just wanted to treat her and show her how much we appreciate.”
The classes are free and most students graduate with up to sixty hours of college credit. Vicki Love, President & CEO Of WesTex surprised Silvas with a monetary gift.
Love: “I’m gonna let your friend here Jamie tell you why we’re here.”
Robinson: “We appreciate everything you do for our kids, and everything you pour into our AVID students, and all Dunbar students to be honest with you, and there’s no person on the planet more deserving than you for this gift.”
Silvas: “You! I Love You!”
