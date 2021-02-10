Pay It Forward: Helping mother, daughter in Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a mother and daughter in Wolfforth after one of their friends nominated them. Kathleen Maples nominated Patricia sharp and her daughter, Alexis, for this week’s pay it forward after befriending them during the pandemic.
“Every time you would come into the store, her and Alexis just talk to you, like they knew you,” said Maples. “If they had a cup of coffee to give you, they’d probably give you a cup of coffee and sit down and start talking to them and that’s how I got to know them.”
In Maples nomination, she said the sharps walk to work every day.
“And I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how far do you have to walk?’ and she’s like a little over a mile. And they work the evening shift from 2- 10 p.m. so they are walking in the middle of the heat of the day, bad weather, and then get off late at night and have to walk in the dark.”
Maples said despite everything they’ve been through; these two women are friendly and have a positive attitude with every single person they meet.
“It’s just me and my daughter. We walked to and from work every day, but we can’t let that get to us,” said Patricia. “You gotta love what you do. Love the people you work and meet. We meet a lot of nice people- nothing like her though (points to Maples.) She’s been a miracle for us.”
Patricia and Alexis moved to Wolfforth about a year and a half ago.
“My best friend actually found us a house here,” said Patricia. “We didn’t have a place to live, so my best friend moved us out here and the struggle continues but the blessings continue too. With people like her (points to Maples,) we’ll be just fine.”
Vicki Love, President & CEO Of WesTex surprised Patricia and Alexis with a donation to put towards the purchase of a car.
