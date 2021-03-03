Pay It Forward: Lubbock ISD teacher nominated after ‘hard’ year on family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this Week’s Pay It Forward, A Lubbock ISD teacher was nominated for her positivity and compassion despite a hard year.
Marissa Hoelscher was nominated for this week’s pay it forward, by her friend, Jaci Underwood.
“I nominated Marissa just because her everything that her family has been through,” said Underwood. “Marissa’s husband had some serious illness several years ago that her family continues to battle. He’s a public educator too and has dealt with all of that. Last year, right when COVID started, Martha unexpectedly lost her mom on her birthday. And then everything shut down with COVID. And her family has been ill.”
Underwood said despite all of that, Hoelscher’s positivity and compassion hasn’t wavered. Hoelscher is a speech pathologist at Lubbock ISD’s Stewart Elementary school.
“Your attitude hasn’t changed from losing your mom, and Matt’s illness ‚to COVID, to working from home, to taking on a second job…” said Underwood. “So I just wanted to tell your story and tell everybody how amazing that your Christ-like heart has not changed and your joy for others, and be able to use them to pay it forward and show you some love for all that you’ve been through.”
Hoelscher said she was humbled by the nomination and gift from WesTex Federal Credit Union.
“Thank you. I’m very blessed. I’m blessed with an amazing place to be. I’m blessed with amazing kids to work with and blessed with obviously amazing people that surround me with love. I couldn’t do it without the people that love me. And I love them back.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
