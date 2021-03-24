Pay it Forward: Surprising a Seminole middle school coach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union went to Seminole Middle School to surprise a coach.
Martha Dufour and Cecilia Aguilar nominated Jacque Horton for this week’s Pay It Forward.
“You go above and beyond for the staff and our students; unnoticed most of the time, but we are so grateful for what you do for junior high and our kiddos,” said Dufour.
“And for us,” Aguilar agreed, “you would never want the light shining on you. But we feel like you are the most deserving person. And we love you. And we appreciate everything that you do for all of us.”
Vick love, President & CEO of WesTex was there to surprise Horton.
“Probably one of the things that stuck out to me the most, is they said it wasn’t necessarily that it wasn’t about your team winning. Winnings important; We all want to win. But it’s more about how to teach them to the young ladies to become a better person in life. And that is phenomenal, Very phenomenal,” said Love.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
