Pay it Forward: Combs family helps bring domestic violence awareness to Lubbock area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s pay it forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union received a nomination about a couple in ropes that are now helping others after a tragic event.
“I nominated Chip and Alice Combs because they do so much for the community after losing their daughter from domestic violence,” said Jessi Smith, who nominated Chip and Alice Combs. “They started doing fundraisers and giving scholarships out to kids and working with the women’s protective services. And so I just wanted to nominate them because of all they do for the community.”
On October 11, 2014, the Combs received a call no parent ever wants to receive. The Amarillo Police Department called them to say their daughter, Holly, was murdered due to domestic violence.
The Comb’s turned their tragedy into a way to help others in domestic violence situations.
“it’s Holly’s Hope,” said both Chip and Alice in unison. Alice continued, “‘it’s no more fears no more tears.’ So that way you don’t have to fear anymore and you’re not going to have those tears.”
Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the Combs to have to put their annual events and fundraisers on hold, but this year those events will continue.
“This year, we’ll get to do it again,” said Alice, “we have an annual barbecue cook-off. And then we also try to have maybe like a golf tournament, or things like that, to bring awareness to domestic violence, but also to give out scholarships to help any, you know, person, kids that are having any problems.”
But overall, the Comb’s want to bring awareness to domestic and to encourage anyone to reach out for help.
“That’s what we try to do,” said Alice. “To let them know that they’re not alone not to be scared. There’s always someone you can talk to, you know, don’t be afraid to go to a teacher. Even your parents, you know, a lot of times you know, this is a new age, old age was you kept silent. This is the new age that they need to know that it’s okay. And even the parents need to know it’s alright to talk about it. Explain it to your children, even when they’re young. You know how you treat one another and I think that goes a long way.”
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex, said, “you’re bringing it from the dark into the light.”
For more information about Holly’s Hope or to find out more information about the organization, you can find a link to its Facebook page, click here.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.