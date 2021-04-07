Pay it Forward: Combs family helps bring domestic violence awareness to Lubbock area

“That’s what we try to do,” said Alice. “To let them know that they’re not alone not to be scared. There’s always someone you can talk to, you know, don’t be afraid to go to a teacher. Even your parents, you know, a lot of times you know, this is a new age, old age was you kept silent. This is the new age that they need to know that it’s okay. And even the parents need to know it’s alright to talk about it. Explain it to your children, even when they’re young. You know how you treat one another and I think that goes a long way.”