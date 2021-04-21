Pay It Forward: Texas Tech 30-year employee nominated

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by Texas Tech University’s Student Health Services to surprise a worker that has been helping students for 30 years.
Kim Sanders has been helping red raiders at TTU’s Student Health Services since 1991. She was nominated for this week’s pay it forward by her coworker, Anita Patel.
“After what you’ve been through, and I know I can relate to your situation,” said Patel said to Sanders, “losing your husband all of the sudden, and I know how devastating it was for you and your family. And you’ve been such a dedicated employee here at Student Health, since the 90′s, I believe. We really appreciate you and just my heart goes out to you and we want to do everything we can I help you and support you.”
“Student Health has been a blessing to me and my family for lots of years,” said Sanders, “I love this age group. It’s just been a blessing. I never want to leave, because I’m a helper and I like to help students, and this is a great place to do it.”
Vicki Love, President & CEO Of WesTex presented Sanders with a monetary donation for being this week’s Pay it Forward recipient.
