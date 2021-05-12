Pay It Forward: Lubbock youth basketball coaches nominated for program

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay it Forward, a few coaches with “Wreck Em U” basketball program was nominated to help with facility costs and more.
The nomination came from Glenda Jackson. She was unable to meet, but Eileen Macias explains why Glenda nominated the coaches.
“Their passion is making sure that they’re off the streets, these kids have something to look forward to,” said Macias. “Bouncing back from a year that was as tough as 2020 with COVID, and all the things that these kids had to endure, their passion is teaching basketball, and they love it. And they want to give that passion and pay it forward with the kids that they actually have here coming through the program.”
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised coach Mikey Marshall during practice.
“We’ve received such a heartfelt nomination from Jackson, talking about a wonderful program you guys run, and how you donate your time, and you shape these young people their lives here in our community,” said Love, “and we understand that this location is a temporary location for you. So you’re trying to gather funds to get a permanent location and here you are shaping all these children’s lives. And so we have a nice monetary donation for your program here today to help further your costs.”
“We appreciate it. On the behalf of Wreck Em U and all the kids that come here, it starts with the parents. Without the parents, we can’t do any of this. It’s a joint effort to try to help shape and mold our future adults,” said Marshall, “so we’re doing all that we can, myself Aaron Ross, as well as Curtis Marshall. So us being former Red Raiders, we know what it’s like out here. So we greatly appreciate what you guys do. Not just for our organization, but also others.”
Macias said the coaches form lasting bonds with the kids.
“It’s bigger than just a mentorship,” said Macias, “they actually formed like I was telling you the long-lasting bonds with these kids. We’ve had kids in the program that have been with us for about five years I mean, we’ve seen them grow up. We’ve had crying fits. They’ve been frustrated they make up, so it’s like when I tell you that this is more than just, ‘oh, they’re coming in here and they’re just playing basketball.’ No, it’s bigger than that.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
