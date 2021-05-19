Pay it Forward: Former Lubbock High School teacher honored during fashion show

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this Week’s Pay It Forward, Mrs. Shirley Webb was nominated for inspiring others and her giving heart. WesTex federal credit union was able to help surprise the former Lubbock high teacher during a fashion show.
Webb was nominated by her friend Dr. Maria Teresta Leos-Duemer. Webb is a former teacher at Lubbock high school and still substitutes there.
The fashion students and the Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students also nominated Webb to the group the “Dude. Be Nice.” It’s a national organization that focuses on inspiring people to treat themselves and others better.
The students and staff at Lubbock High School along with the ‘Dude. Be Nice’ staff and film crew all came together to honor Webb. She was told that someone else was being honored and was surprised for her kindness and generosity towards others.
Webb said she has been helping a man get back on his feet. Staff from ‘Dude. Be Nice’ teamed up with HEB to help Webb pay it forward even more by donating groceries for the man she’s been helping. HEB also provided Webb with more ways to help others by donating gift cards. And both groups also made a donation of $2,500 to Lubbock Impact in honor of her late son.
Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex Federal Credit Union, was able to surprise Webb with a monetary donation and be a part of the fashion show.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.