Pay It Forward: Teacher singlehandedly organizes eighth-grade banquet for students

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For This Week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union Stopped by Lubbock ISD’s Mackenzie Middle School to surprise a teacher.

Bekka Berryhill is an eighth-grade history teacher at Mackenzie Middle School. She was nominated by her sister. The principal of the middle school, John Martinez, also shared lots of good things about Berryhill.

“She’s been at our campus for one year and in that one year, she has taken on many roles and many tasks for our school,” said Martinez, “she wants to make sure that everybody has a good time while we’ve been in school. make sure that we have activities for the kids to just enjoy the crazy year that we’ve had.”

Martinez said Berryhill singlehandedly organized the eighth-grade banquet.

“It was neon-themed,” said Berryhill, “we transformed our gym into like a neon explosion. We actually put black tarp all over the walls and made a dance floor that was bright neon colors for them and were able to have games for them and it’s a really fun night.”

“Even though we had it in our gym, it felt like we were in another location because she did such a great job of coordinating parents and kids helping decorating and, and just families helping to support the eighth graders as they get ready to leave middle school,” said Martinez.

Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex surprised Berryhill during class.

“We’ve just heard many wonderful things about you and how dedicated you are as a teacher and what a wonderful job that you do and how hard you worked on the banquet,” said Love, “so we have a very nice monetary gift. Sometimes you incur your own personal expenses because you kind of get caught up in the moment and want to make it even better and that just shows what kind of passion you have for what you do.”

“Thank you so much,” said Berryhill, “I appreciate it so much. I know- I appreciate it, and I know my kids did too.”

For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.