Pay It Forward: Honoring the kindness of a Lubbock hospice nurse

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by UMC Home Health And Hospice Office to give back to one special nurse. DJ Perez nominated his coworker, Mindy Michelle Clark.

“I nominated her for Pay It Forward because of what she does, what she’s about, what she does for the patients. She’s got a really good heart, she goes above and beyond. Doesn’t matter the time of the day, she will get up, she’ll go service them,” Perez said. “That’s our job anyway, but she really goes the extra mile. She buys out of pocket, she’s just a good heart - does everything with humbleness, and we just want to recognize that.”

Vicki Love, President & CEO of WesTex told Clark, “They nominated you for this week’s Pay It Forward from West Texas Federal Credit Union. They wrote such a beautiful nomination about how hardworking you are and how dedicated you are, how you just go above and beyond for your patients and their family members, and how deeply you’re admired by all the staff that work here.”

Clark was surprised by the nomination.

“They were just talking about in the nomination, how someone just needs a prayer, if someone needs a lunch, or just a brief conversation, how you’re there,” Love said, “and so they wanted to honor you, and thank you for all of your hard work and your dedication, so you are this week’s pay award recipient.”

