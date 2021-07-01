Pay it Forward: Longtime teacher at Shallowater ISD nominated for her help during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A longtime teacher at Shallowater ISD was nominated this week for selflessly helping students, staff, and the community during the pandemic.

Mary Hughes was nominated for this week’s Pay It Forward by her coworker and friend, Marsha Hargrove.

“She told us how diligently you worked. How dedicated you worked during COVID, how you traced people- contact tracing, keeping everyone safe at the school and your community and how dedicated and hardworking you were,” said Vicki Love, President & CEO for WesTex Federal Credit Union.

Due to the pandemic, Hughes wasn’t able to visit her family.

“I think there was a period of like, 18 months or so that you didn’t even get to visit your family in the Metroplex area?” asked Love, “you put your school and your community first. And you worked really, really hard. She (Hargrove) nominated you for WesTex Federal Credit Union’s Pay It Forward.”

Hughes has fulfilled many roles while working for Shallowater ISD over the last 25 years.

“She’s been here for 20 plus years as a teacher, Principal, assistant superintendent,” said Hargrove.

“This will be my 25th year and I’ve been in this business over 40 years,” said Hughes, “this is a calling and I love it.”

