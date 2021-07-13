Local Listings
Pay It Forward: Kim Sipowicz

By Julie Castaneda
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week, WesTex Federal Credit Union surprised a Lubbock mother who was nominated for her selfless love and acts as a caretaker for a family member.

Kim Sipowicz was nominated by her friend Elsa Hernandez.

“We’ve been very good friends for almost 15 years now. And in those 15 years, I have seen her repeatedly, selflessly give of herself to her family, to friends to anyone who needs anything,” said Elsa. “She’s just a very, a beautiful example of service to others and always with such a beautiful heart and always just so willingly and happily happy to help anywhere she can.”

Recently, Kim was caring for an ill family member. She cares for others as they faced some life challenges. Her father-in-law just passed away.

“It was a blessing to take care of him,” Kim said.

Elsa wrote a beautiful nomination about how Kim is so selfless and how she cares for people with such grace, so WesTex Federal Credit Union handed her a monetary gift so she can treat herself.

For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

