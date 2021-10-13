Local Listings
Pay it Forward: Recognizing the hard-working nurses at the Joe Arrington Cancer Center

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay it Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union stopped by the Joe Arrington Cancer Center to surprise some well-deserving nurses with a catered lunch.

Macy Stokes, a nurse at JACC, nominated her fellow co-workers for their hard work the last several months.

“They work really hard, sometimes we go without lunches just to make sure our patients aren’t waiting in the lobby for long. And we’ve been so short staffed lately.”

Vicki Love at WesTex Federal Credit Union decided these nurses deserved a hot lunch catered in from Abuelo’s Mexican Restaurant.

Two of the nurses at the cancer center said what this nomination means to them.

“It is just really nice to be recognized and appreciated by our community and other people who see us out there and my fellow nurses who nominated us. It’s just really great to be able to enjoy this lunch today.”

“It’s like Shayla said, just being appreciated, to have someone take their time to make a meal for us. As nurses we provide service, that’s our passion to all of our patients and so for some individuals to actually cater to us it’s really nice. It’s the little things that count.”

If you would like to nominate someone deserving, go to KCBD.com and fill out the Pay it Forward form.

