Pay It Forward: Surprising a special Lubbock High School cafeteria manager

Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination this week for a very special cafeteria manager, whose care and hard work goes beyond the lunchroom.(KCBD)
By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Westex Federal Credit Union received a nomination this week for a very special cafeteria manager, whose care and hard work goes beyond the lunchroom.

Jennifer Bowsher, a former co-worker of this week’s winner, nominated Angie Solis for this week’s Pay It Forward. She says Angie is the most selfless person she knows.

“She is always going out of her way to help the kids. She takes care of her staff like they are all family. She is always a listening ear, a helping hand when she can and one of the best people I know”

Bowsher was not able to make it to the surprise but a boss of Angie’s was able to step in and present the monetary gift to her.

Angie, with tears in her eyes, expressed how grateful she was to be recognized.

“Thank you, everybody. I really appreciate this. And I really did need this, this is going to help me a lot. Thank you so much.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay It Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

