Pay it Forward: Ladies group celebrates selfless friend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For this week’s Pay It Forward, Westex Federal Credit Union received three separate nominations for one lady.

A group of life-long friends, who refer to themselves as the Golden Girls, wanted to surprise one of their own with this award. Christine Aulds, the nominee, had no idea she was being nominated, but her friends wanted to honor her for her selfless work.

“She truly is someone who has a servant’s heart. She’s done nothing but serve us, our families, everyone in the community since we’ve known her. And we’ve all been together since our kids were in elementary school.”

She goes above and beyond for those around her and has a niche in planning weddings and parties for anyone in need.

“And she’s the wedding planner, the shower planner, the birthday planner, the decorator, you name it, she does it. And she doesn’t just do it for us. She does it for those in the community who can’t afford to have those things done.”

Westex Federal Credit Union and the Golden Girls surprised Christine at her house with flowers and a monetary donation.

“We just love you so much...You’re the glue that holds us together.”

If you would like to nominate someone you believe is deserving, you can fill out the Pay it Forward form on the KCBD website. A new nominee will be picked each week.

